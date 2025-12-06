India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as KL Rahul's men eye series win in Visakhapatnam

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score: The India vs South Africa series is poised for an exciting end as both teams face off in Visakhapatnam on Saturday in the third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The Indian team started with a 17-run win in the first ODI in Ranchi before the Proteas levelled scores with a four-wicket victory in Raipur.

For one last time in the series, the focus will heavily be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Notably, Kohli is in sublime form in this series, scoring back-to-back hundreds. Expectations will also be on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden international hundred in Raipur in a losing cause.

Where and where to watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI?

DD Sports will live telecast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI for FREE. On a subscription basis, the India vs South Africa series-decider will be available on Star Sports channels. JioStar will live stream of the IND vs SA 3rd ODI from 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI predicted XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi