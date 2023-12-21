India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match prediction: The Men in Blue will clash with the hosts at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl.
India will take on South Africa on December 21 at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl. This is the final one of the three ODI matches in the series. On December 17, India beat the Proteas in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium.on December 19, the hosts emphatically defeated India by 8 wickets. The Men in Blue are led by KL Rahul whereas Aiden Markram is leading South Africa.