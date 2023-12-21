India will take on South Africa on December 21 at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl. This is the final one of the three ODI matches in the series. On December 17, India beat the Proteas in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium.on December 19, the hosts emphatically defeated India by 8 wickets. The Men in Blue are led by KL Rahul whereas Aiden Markram is leading South Africa.

India vs South Africa head-to-head records

These teams have played 93 ODI matches against each other so far. South Africa have won 51 and India won 39 matches. Three matches did not produce any results. In the last 5 ODIs between these two, India have won 4 times.

India vs South Africa fantasy team

KL Rahul (WK), Aiden Markram, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), David Miller, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Keshav Maharaj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshdeep Singh (C).

India vs South Africa pitch report

Paarl is expected to be a batter’s heaven and produce high scores. The average score at the Eurolux Boland Park is 250.

So far, 15 ODIs have been played in this venue. On 8 occasions, the team batting first won the match while the teams chasing won on 6 occasions. There was one ODI cricket match that was tied. The match was between India and Zimbabwe and was the first ODI played here.

India vs South Africa weather

It is a sunny day in Paarl as there is no chance of rain. The humidity will be low at 43%. During the match, the temperature will be around 34 degrees when the match starts at 4:30 PM. It will significantly cool down to 22-23 degrees later at night.

India vs South Africa prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that South Africa will win.

View Full Image India vs South Africa: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win the match. MyKhel says that India will win the third ODI and clinch the series. We believe that the Men in Blue will rise to the occasion and secure the series.

