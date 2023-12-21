Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match prediction: The Men in Blue will clash with the hosts at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match prediction: KL Rahul sets the field during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 19, 2023. (Photo by DERYCK FOSTER / AFP)

India will take on South Africa on December 21 at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl. This is the final one of the three ODI matches in the series. On December 17, India beat the Proteas in the first ODI match by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium.on December 19, the hosts emphatically defeated India by 8 wickets. The Men in Blue are led by KL Rahul whereas Aiden Markram is leading South Africa.

India vs South Africa head-to-head records

These teams have played 93 ODI matches against each other so far. South Africa have won 51 and India won 39 matches. Three matches did not produce any results. In the last 5 ODIs between these two, India have won 4 times.

India vs South Africa fantasy team

KL Rahul (WK), Aiden Markram, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), David Miller, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Keshav Maharaj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshdeep Singh (C).

India vs South Africa pitch report

Paarl is expected to be a batter’s heaven and produce high scores. The average score at the Eurolux Boland Park is 250.

Also Read: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details and more

So far, 15 ODIs have been played in this venue. On 8 occasions, the team batting first won the match while the teams chasing won on 6 occasions. There was one ODI cricket match that was tied. The match was between India and Zimbabwe and was the first ODI played here.

India vs South Africa weather

It is a sunny day in Paarl as there is no chance of rain. The humidity will be low at 43%. During the match, the temperature will be around 34 degrees when the match starts at 4:30 PM. It will significantly cool down to 22-23 degrees later at night.

India vs South Africa prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that South Africa will win.

India vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win the match. MyKhel says that India will win the third ODI and clinch the series. We believe that the Men in Blue will rise to the occasion and secure the series.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.