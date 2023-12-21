India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details and more
The 3rd ODI encounter between India and South Africa will be played at the Boland Park stadium in Paarl, with live coverage available on the Star Sports network and Disney + Hotstar app.
The Men in Blue, led by skipper KL Rahul, will be looking to get back to winning ways and seal the three-match series in their favour with a comfortable victory at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl on Thursday. Rahul's side had comprehensively beaten the Proteas in the first ODI thanks to the heroics of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, who helped restrict the hosts to a score of 117, which KL Rahul & Co managed to chase down easily in just under 17 overs.