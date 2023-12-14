India will take on South Africa on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. This is the third of the three T20I matches in the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa head-to-head records India and South Africa have played 26 T20s so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 11. There were two matches, including the 1st T20I in this series, that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches (that produced results) between these teams, India have won 2 and South Africa 3.

India vs South Africa fantasy team Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Aiden Markram (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee and David Miller.

India vs South Africa pitch report Wanderers is known for favouring batters. However, overcast conditions are likely to help faster bowlers. If batters take a little time to understand the conditions, a big score could be on the cards.

Also Read: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details In this iconic stadium, 32 T20I cricket matches have been played so far. The team batting first has won 15 times while the team chasing emerged victorious on 17 occasions. India have played 8 matches here as of now and won thrice. The last time the Men in Blue won a T20I match here was 17 years back in December 2006.

India vs South Africa weather The weather forecast for Johannesburg suggests possible disruptions due to rain. While there is no chance of rain throughout the day, it is expected to pour at night (between 9-11 PM). According to Weather.com, the humidity will be high at 87%. The temperature will be around 20-23 degrees during the play.

India vs South Africa prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that India will win.

India vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win the match. MyKhel says that India will beat the Proteas and level the series. We, too, believe India will win the match. However, miserliness in bowling will be key as it is expected to be a high-scoring match.

