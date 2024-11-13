India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: Locked at 1-1 after the first two games, India and South Africa will be hoping for another nail-biting thriller when they face off at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. If Sanju Samson's second T20I ton and combined work by Indian spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi headlined Men in Blue's win in Durban, Tristan Stubbs' calm and composed knock under pressure restored parity for the hosts in Gqeberha. With the series being a four-game rubber, whichever team wins in Centurion, won't lose the series. Known for his fast pitches and the bally flying faster than the other South African venues, batters will have a great time in the middle. Having said that, Indian batters need to bring in their free-flowing mindset on Wednesday, just like in the first match. Baring Samson and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 45 in the second, none of the Indian batters could really made a mark in the series so far. Pressure will be on opener Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. While Sharma never really ignited with the bat after his century against Zimbabwe, SKY's only half-century came against Bangladesh a couple f months back. Chakravarthy has been India's best bowler so far with eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul. As far as South Africa are concerned, the Proteas need to be consistent in they want to travel to Johannesburg with a lead in the series.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage from Centurion in the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa. Both teams are coming after winning one match each in the series.