It's the 3rd-T20I, the score being 2-0 in the favor of South Africa. India needs to fight back with everything for a comeback to stay alive in the series and South africa would look to beat them to conclude the series. Keep a watch on the blog to see live updates of this do or die match of the series

Ind's Ruturaj smashes 5 fours, India @ 49/0 in 5 overs Anrich Nortje gets smashed Ruturaj Gaikwad* 37(19) Ishan Kishan* 12(12) Share Via

SA's Anrich nortje gets smashed by Ind's Rituraj , India @ 40/0 in 5 overs Anrich Nortje gets smashed by Rituraj Ruturaj Gaikwad* 29(16) Ishan Kishan* 11(11) Share Via

Ind's Ruturaj smashes the first 6 , India @ 22/0 in 3 overs Ruturaj Gaikwad* 16(12) Ishan Kishan* 6(6) Share Via

Ind's Ishan Kishan scored first 4 of the match, India @ 10/0 in 2 overs Ruturaj Gaikwad* 5(7) Ishan Kishan* 5(5) Share Via

Here are the playing XI's India (playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan , Shreyas Iyer , Rishab Pant(C)(W) Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel , Dinesh Karthik , Harshal Patel , Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Avesh Khan , Yuzvendra Chahal South Africa (playing XI): Temba Bavuma(C) , Reeza Hendricks , Dwaine Pretorius , Rassie van der Dussen , Heinrich Klaasen(W) , David Miller , Wayne Parnell , Kagiso Rabada , Keshav Maharaj , Anrich Nortje , Tabraiz Shamsi Share Via

South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl first South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl in the 3rd T20I, played in Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium, Visakhaptnam Share Via

Here are the T20I squad of both the teams India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. Share Via

India vs South Africa 3rd-T20I Live: 2-0!! will INDIA turn this setback into a Comeback? It's the 3rd-T20I , the score being 2-0 in the favor of South Africa. India needs to fight back with everything for a comeback to stay alive in the series and South africa would look to beat them to conclude the series. Keep a watch on the blog to see live updates of this do or die match of the series. Share Via