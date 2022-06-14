Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

India vs South Africa 3rd-T20I Live: South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl 1st

Ruturaj Gaikwad bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:24 PM ISTLivemint

It's the 3rd-T20I, the score being 2-0 in the favor of South Africa. India needs to fight back with everything for a comeback to stay alive in the series and South Africa would look to beat them to conclude the series. Catch all live updates here.

It's the 3rd-T20I, the score being 2-0 in the favor of South Africa. India needs to fight back with everything for a comeback to stay alive in the series and South africa would look to beat them to conclude the series. Keep a watch on the blog to see live updates of this do or die match of the series

14 Jun 2022, 07:24 PM IST Ind's Ruturaj smashes 5 fours, India @ 49/0 in 5 overs

Anrich Nortje gets smashed

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 37(19)

Ishan Kishan* 12(12)

14 Jun 2022, 07:21 PM IST SA's Anrich nortje gets smashed by Ind's Rituraj , India @ 40/0 in 5 overs

Anrich Nortje gets smashed by Rituraj

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 29(16)

Ishan Kishan* 11(11)

14 Jun 2022, 07:13 PM IST Ind's Ruturaj smashes the first 6 , India @ 22/0 in 3 overs

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 16(12)

Ishan Kishan* 6(6)

14 Jun 2022, 07:09 PM IST Ind's Ishan Kishan scored first 4 of the match, India @ 10/0 in 2 overs

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 5(7)

Ishan Kishan* 5(5)

14 Jun 2022, 07:00 PM IST Here are the playing XI's

India (playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan , Shreyas Iyer , Rishab Pant(C)(W) Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel , Dinesh Karthik , Harshal Patel , Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Avesh Khan , Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa (playing XI): Temba Bavuma(C) , Reeza Hendricks , Dwaine Pretorius , Rassie van der Dussen , Heinrich Klaasen(W) , David Miller , Wayne Parnell , Kagiso Rabada , Keshav Maharaj , Anrich Nortje , Tabraiz Shamsi

14 Jun 2022, 06:51 PM IST South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl first

South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl in the 3rd T20I, played in Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium, Visakhaptnam

14 Jun 2022, 06:51 PM IST Here are the T20I squad of both the teams

India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

14 Jun 2022, 06:49 PM IST India vs South Africa 3rd-T20I Live: 2-0!! will INDIA turn this setback into a Comeback?

It's the 3rd-T20I , the score being 2-0 in the favor of South Africa. India needs to fight back with everything for a comeback to stay alive in the series and South africa would look to beat them to conclude the series. Keep a watch on the blog to see live updates of this do or die match of the series.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!