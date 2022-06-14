14 Jun 2022, 07:24 PM IST
Ind's Ruturaj smashes 5 fours, India @ 49/0 in 5 overs
Anrich Nortje gets smashed
Ruturaj Gaikwad* 37(19)
Ishan Kishan* 12(12)
14 Jun 2022, 07:21 PM IST
SA's Anrich nortje gets smashed by Ind's Rituraj , India @ 40/0 in 5 overs
Anrich Nortje gets smashed by Rituraj
Ruturaj Gaikwad* 29(16)
Ishan Kishan* 11(11)
14 Jun 2022, 07:13 PM IST
Ind's Ruturaj smashes the first 6 , India @ 22/0 in 3 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad* 16(12)
Ishan Kishan* 6(6)
14 Jun 2022, 07:09 PM IST
Ind's Ishan Kishan scored first 4 of the match, India @ 10/0 in 2 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad* 5(7)
Ishan Kishan* 5(5)
14 Jun 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Here are the playing XI's
India (playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan , Shreyas Iyer , Rishab Pant(C)(W) Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel , Dinesh Karthik , Harshal Patel , Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Avesh Khan , Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa (playing XI): Temba Bavuma(C) , Reeza Hendricks , Dwaine Pretorius , Rassie van der Dussen , Heinrich Klaasen(W) , David Miller , Wayne Parnell , Kagiso Rabada , Keshav Maharaj , Anrich Nortje , Tabraiz Shamsi
14 Jun 2022, 06:51 PM IST
South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl first
South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl in the 3rd T20I, played in Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium, Visakhaptnam
14 Jun 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Here are the T20I squad of both the teams
India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.
14 Jun 2022, 06:49 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd-T20I Live: 2-0!! will INDIA turn this setback into a Comeback?
It's the 3rd-T20I , the score being 2-0 in the favor of South Africa. India needs to fight back with everything for a comeback to stay alive in the series and South africa would look to beat them to conclude the series. Keep a watch on the blog to see live updates of this do or die match of the series.