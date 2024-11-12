India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live streaming: Check IND vs SA predicted XIs, match timing, venue, head-to-head

The form of the top-order batters will be in focus when the Indian team on South Africa in the third T20I on Wednesday in Centurion. While Sanju Samson's majestic hundred in Durban headlined India win in the first game, at Gqeberha the visiting batting line-up just crumbled in front of the South African bowling attack.

Pressure will be on young opener Abhishek Sharma, who hasn't been able to cross 20-run mark in his last seven matches. Captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to fire much baring his 75 against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh eye elusive T20I records during IND vs SA series

Although Tilak Varma got starts, but weren't able to convert it into big in both the games while Hardik Pandya struggled to get boundaries so far. Rinku Singh struggled to get going too.

As far as bowlers are concerned, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy have taken wickets in tandem, giving the management a sigh of relief. Making a comeback after three years, Chakravarthy got his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket in Gqeberha.

Also Read | Sanju Samson becomes first Indian batter to score 2 consecutive T20I tons

Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have impressed too with early breakthroughs. On the other hand, the Aiden Markram-led side have struggled against Indian spinners, something the hosts definitely need to think about.

Head-to-head India enjoy a 16-12 head-to-head record against South Africa in T20Is. Only one game ended in no result.

Advertisement

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I predicted XIs India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India vs South Africa live streaming details When and where to watch the third T20I between India and South Africa? The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13 (Wednesday). 8:30 PM IST is the start time of the IND vs SA match. The toss will take place at 8PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live? The India vs South Africa third T20I will be telecast live on Sports18 channels in India. Sports18 are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA T20I series.

Advertisement