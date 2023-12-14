Hello User
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

India will take on South Africa on December 14 in the third match of the T20I series in Johannesburg.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match: A file photo of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav

India will take on South Africa on December 14 in the third match of the T20I series in Johannesburg. The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST.

Indian squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South African squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI

Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman/Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match: Weather Prediction

The weather conditions in Johannesburg are set to be breezy morning, with periods of clouds and sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is a 3% probability of rain during the day and 40% at night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 1% during the day and 24% at night.

The temperature is expected to range between 28 degrees to 15 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 20 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 11 km/h in north-north-west direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 56 km/h during the day and 33 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is a 65% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 87% at night.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 international: When and where to watch

One can watch the 3rd T20 match between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 8:30 pm IST onwards.

India's Tour of South Africa 2023:

In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

IND vs SA T20Is:

1st T20I – December 10, 2023, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023, Gqeberh

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODIs:

1st ODI – December 17, 2023, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023, Paarl

IND vs SA Tests:

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town

