India will take on South Africa on December 14 in the third match of the T20I series in Johannesburg. The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST.
Indian squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI
Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar
South African squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI
Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman/Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match: Weather Prediction
The weather conditions in Johannesburg are set to be breezy morning, with periods of clouds and sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is a 3% probability of rain during the day and 40% at night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 1% during the day and 24% at night.
The temperature is expected to range between 28 degrees to 15 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 20 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 11 km/h in north-north-west direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 56 km/h during the day and 33 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is a 65% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 87% at night.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 international: When and where to watch
One can watch the 3rd T20 match between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 8:30 pm IST onwards.
India's Tour of South Africa 2023:
In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.
IND vs SA T20Is:
1st T20I – December 10, 2023, Durban
2nd T20I – December 12, 2023, Gqeberh
3rd T20I – December 14, 2023, Johannesburg
IND vs SA ODIs:
1st ODI – December 17, 2023, Johannesburg
2nd ODI – December 19, 2023, Gqeberha
3rd ODI – December 21, 2023, Paarl
IND vs SA Tests:
1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion
2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town
