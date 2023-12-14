India will take on South Africa on December 14 in the third match of the T20I series in Johannesburg. The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South African squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman/Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Johannesburg are set to be breezy morning, with periods of clouds and sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is a 3% probability of rain during the day and 40% at night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 1% during the day and 24% at night.

The temperature is expected to range between 28 degrees to 15 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 20 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 11 km/h in north-north-west direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 56 km/h during the day and 33 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is a 65% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 87% at night.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 international: When and where to watch One can watch the 3rd T20 match between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 8:30 pm IST onwards.

India's Tour of South Africa 2023: In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

IND vs SA T20Is: 1st T20I – December 10, 2023, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023, Gqeberh

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODIs: 1st ODI – December 17, 2023, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023, Paarl

IND vs SA Tests: 1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town

