India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: No clarity on Jasprit Bumrah's availability; Men in Blue eye series win

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: After an action-filled day in Abu Dhabi for the IPL auction, it's time to refocus on India vs South Africa T20I series as both teams square off in the penultimate game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Having won in Dharamsala, India are leading the series 2-1 and a win today will seal the deal for Suryakumar Yadav's men.
For India, the Men in Blue will have a few changes after Axar Patel was ruled out for the remainder of the series. Also there has been no official communication on Jasprit Bumrah's availability after he missed the third game. Shivam Dube had said that he ‘thinks’, Bumrah is likely to play.
The India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
It was a busy yesterday in Abu Dhabi for the IPL auction. While the players in the Indian squad are all retained, there were a few South African stars who got a new home in IPL. While Quinton de Kock returned to Mumbai Indians, David Miller was bought by Delhi Capitals. Both the cricketers went cheap as compared to others.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah didn't play the third game as he rushed back home due to a family emergency. However, it is not known whether he will be available for today. But all-rounder Shivam Dube stated that he 'thinks' Bumrah will play in the fourth game.
India will have to make one forced change today after Axar Patel was ruled out for the remainder of the series. “Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness,” the BCCI said in a statement. Despite being ruled out, Axar will stay with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed. The BCCI has named Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed as a replacement for Axar in the final two T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.
India are leading the series 2-1. After being locked at 1-1, the Indians dished out a splendid bowling show to bowl out the opposition for just 117 runs. India romped home easily. A win on Wednesday would seal the series for India.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.