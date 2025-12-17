India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: No clarity on Jasprit Bumrah's availability; Men in Blue eye series win

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE SCORE: After an action-filled day in Abu Dhabi for the IPL auction, it's time to refocus on India vs South Africa T20I series as both teams square off in the penultimate game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Having won in Dharamsala, India are leading the series 2-1 and a win today will seal the deal for Suryakumar Yadav's men.

For India, the Men in Blue will have a few changes after Axar Patel was ruled out for the remainder of the series. Also there has been no official communication on Jasprit Bumrah's availability after he missed the third game. Shivam Dube had said that he ‘thinks’, Bumrah is likely to play.

How to watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman