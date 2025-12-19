India vs South Africa 5th T20I weather report: Will fog, visibility affect final game? What does AQI Ahmedabad say?

Following the abandonment of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa due to excessive fog, the focus shifts to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue for the fifth and final game of the series. With a 2-1 lead in the series, the Indians were looking to seal the deal, but poor air visibility and fog played the spoilsport.

Even if India lose in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue won't lose the series as it would make the series 2-2. In case India win, the hosts win 3-1. While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return, there are still doubts over Shubman Gill's availability. However, the focus will be on weather in Ahmedabad.

According to Accuweather.com, the temperature during the match will range around 25 degrees in the evening before dropping four to five degrees less by night. Dew will play an important role in the game. Ahmedabad experienced clear skies since morning with no indications of fog that could hamper the visibility.

What the Ahmedabad AQI says today? However, unlike Lucknow, the air quality in Ahmedabad is much better and there shouldn't be any problem in hosting the match. At the time of writing this piece, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 104, rated as 'poor'. The pm10 was recorded at 52 µg/m³ while the PM2.5 read 37 µg/m³.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known for high-scoring encounters and Friday won't be any different. The batters will enjoy the flat deck while the pacers are likely to get early assistance. Spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

Where and where to watch IND vs SA 5th T20I? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs South Africa T20I series. The India vs South Africa fifth and final T20I will be televised live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa fifth T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I probable XIs India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy