Subscribe

India vs South Africa: Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai bring ICC T20 World Cup trophy | Watch

Sunil Gavaskar and Sundar Pichai presented the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy before the India vs South Africa match on 22 February in Ahmedabad.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Feb 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai bring ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy | Watch
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai bring ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy | Watch(X)

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai brought the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy ahead of the India vs South Africa match on 22 February in Ahmedabad.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Advertisement

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs South Africa: Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai bring ICC T20 World Cup trophy | Watch
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts