Active Stocks
Fri Jun 28 2024 15:44:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 848.85 0.56%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.00 -0.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,445.35 -1.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 990.10 1.86%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.90 -0.20%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs South Africa final: When and how to watch T20 World Cup 2024 match; live telecast TV channels, online streaming
BackBack

India vs South Africa final: When and how to watch T20 World Cup 2024 match; live telecast TV channels, online streaming

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

T20 World Cup 2024: India, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the final on June 29.Premium
T20 World Cup 2024: India, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the final on June 29.

India will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. This is the first time in the 33-year history of South Africa’s stint with white-ball cricket that the Proteas have entered the final of an ICC tournament.

For India, on the other hand, it will be a chance to break the jinx. In 2011, India won the ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Since then, the Men in Blue haven’t managed to win any ICC trophy. In 2023, India were undefeated when they reached the final of the ODI World Cup. However, Rohit Sharma’s boys succumbed to Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final.

Both India and South Africa have been unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024. No matter which team wins, it will be historic because they will be the first to win the trophy by remaining undefeated in the tournament.

Several Indian veterans seemed unlikely to play another World Cup in their careers. This may be the last chance for players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to win the World Cup for their country.

Even for the outgoing Head Coach, Rahul Dravid, it will be the final opportunity to etch his name in history books.

IND vs SA: When and how to watch

Star Sports Network will show the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs South Africa T20I match on June 29 will start at 8 PM (India time).

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue