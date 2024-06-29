India vs South Africa final: When and how to watch T20 World Cup 2024 match; live telecast TV channels, online streaming
India, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.
India will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. This is the first time in the 33-year history of South Africa’s stint with white-ball cricket that the Proteas have entered the final of an ICC tournament.