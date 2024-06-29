India, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

India will lock horns with South Africa in a historic match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. This is the first time in the 33-year history of South Africa’s stint with white-ball cricket that the Proteas have entered the final of an ICC tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For India, on the other hand, it will be a chance to break the jinx. In 2011, India won the ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Since then, the Men in Blue haven’t managed to win any ICC trophy. In 2023, India were undefeated when they reached the final of the ODI World Cup. However, Rohit Sharma’s boys succumbed to Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final.

Both India and South Africa have been unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024. No matter which team wins, it will be historic because they will be the first to win the trophy by remaining undefeated in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Indian veterans seemed unlikely to play another World Cup in their careers. This may be the last chance for players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to win the World Cup for their country.

Even for the outgoing Head Coach, Rahul Dravid, it will be the final opportunity to etch his name in history books.

IND vs SA: When and how to watch Star Sports Network will show the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs South Africa T20I match on June 29 will start at 8 PM (India time).

