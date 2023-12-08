India vs South Africa: The stage is set for India's tour of South Africa and the young Indian team already reached Durban on 6 December. The series encompasses 3 T20 internationals from 10 December, 3 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 17 December, and 2 Test matches from 26 December. The matches in the T20 and Test format will be most crucial for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup next year and from the standpoint of the ICC World Test Championship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the ICC World Cup 2023, India and South Africa displayed some strong performances, but both teams failed the finish the tournament due to visible shortcomings. As India embarks on another series in South Africa, let's have a look at the previous record, when India went away for the cricket series.

India vs South Africa: How previous tours spanned out for India? 1. 1992/93: Mohammed Azharuddin led India in the first tour of South Africa where both teams clashed in four Test matches and 7 ODIs. The results were not in favor of India as three matches were drawn, while South Africa managed to win one Test. In the ODI series, South Africa defeated India 5-2.

2. 1996/97: Similar results were seen in the subsequent Indian tour of South Africa as India lost the three-match Test series 2-0.

3. 2001/02: The results of 2001/02 were not different from the previous ones as India lost the three-match Test series 2-0 against South Africa.

4. 2006/07: It was in Johannesburg when things started changing for Team India. Owing to the stunning spell by Indian pacer S Sreesanth, Team India clinched the first-ever Test win in South Africa. India lost the Test series 1-2 and also the ODI series by 0-4 but still the performance raised hopes in Indian fans.

5. 2010/11: The Indian cricket team successfully managed to tame South Africa's Test talent during the 2010-11 tour. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India managed to equalize the Test series 1-1.

6. 2013/14: This was one of the most disastrous tours of South Africa by the Indian cricket team as the the Indian squad failed to win even a single game during that tour. India lost the ODI series 2-0 and Test series 1-0.

7. 2017/18: Under the leadership of young Virat Kohli, Team India embarked on another tour in South Africa and managed to clinch the ODI series this time. But, the team was still out of luck when it came to the Test series which the team lost 2-1.

8. 2021/22: This was the last time India and South Africa came across on South African soil and the Proteas continued their superiority in the Test format of the game as they again defeated India 2-1 during their last tour.



