India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
India and South Africa will face off in a top-of-the-table clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium. Both teams are in good form and aiming for a spot in the semi-finals. India remains unbeaten in the tournament, but will be without star all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to injury.
Two-time champions India take on a resurgent South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.
