India and South Africa will face off in a top-of-the-table clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium. Both teams are in good form and aiming for a spot in the semi-finals. India remains unbeaten in the tournament, but will be without star all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to injury.

Two-time champions India take on a resurgent South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. The top-of-the-table clash promises to be a thriller, with both teams in fine form and ready to march into the semi-finals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hosts India remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and will be looking for their eighth straight win at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue received a blow on Saturday when star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Proteas have suffered only one defeat in the tournament, a 38-run thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands. In their remaining matches, however, Temba Bavuma's side have been completely dominant and currently boast the best net run rate in the tournament at +2.290.

Head to Head record: India and South Africa have met 90 times in the ODI format, with the Proteas leading with 50 wins to the Men in Blue's 37 wins while 3 matches ended without a result.

The two teams have faced each other 5 times at the World Cup, with South Africa winning 3 of those fixtures and India winning the other 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj,Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi,

Weather Report In Kolkata, the temperature will go as high as 31 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down to 27 degrees. The humidity will be high at 85%. There is little chance of rain, as per Weather.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Accuweather also predicts that there is only a 4% chance of rain today while winds of around 11 km/h will blow North.

When, Where, and How to Watch The India vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

