India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa is not going to forget this encounter with India easily as pacer Mohammed Siraj bulldozed South Africa's hopes of a clean sweep. It was like a game of chess, where Mohammed Siraj outsmarted dangerous South African batters one by one. India's legendary players couldn't stop themselves from praising the exceptional spell. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly cherished Mohammed Siraj's deliveries and called it one of the best spells of Indian cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly praised India's bowling quality and said if the team performs well with the bat then we will win the Test match easily. "I am sad that we could not win the World Cup after playing such a good cricket, but we will win in the future. The team has got a lot of quality. Look how they dismissed South Africa at 55 in Cape Town. If they perform well with the bat then we will win the Test match easily. We have also won the ODI series against South Africa," Sourav Ganguly said.

"Still a lot of time left for the T20 World Cup. India has many good players and hopefully, the best team will be selected and we will perform well in the tournament," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Africa back in the game The celebrations of Indian fans didn't last long as South Africa made a stunning comeback in the game with pacer Lungi Ngidi triggering a collapse of India's batting order. India was off to be stable start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill weaving up a good partnership in the beginning.

Virat Kohli was leading India's innings with KL Rahul when suddenly everything started falling apart and the Rohit Sharma-led squad lost wicket after wicket. India lost the last 6 wickets in just 11 balls and with no runs made.

South African batters are back on the crease for the second day and Indian pacers are looking the repeat the magic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

