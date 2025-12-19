India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: Shubman Gill still doubtful, India vice-captain arrives in Ahmedabad

After the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow, it's a do-or-die clash for South Africa in the fifth and final game in Ahmedabad on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indians started the series with a win before South Africa bounced back. In the third T20I, it was India all over to take a 2-1 lead.

India national cricket team vs South Africa national team scorecard

While Axar Patel has been officially ruled out, there is no confirmation on Shubman Gill after the Indian vice-captain is believed to have suffered a toe injury. Gill has travelled with the Indian team to Ahmedabad though.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Ottneil Baartman