India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: Shubman Gill still doubtful, India vice-captain arrives in Ahmedabad

After the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow, it's a do-or-die clash for South Africa in the fifth and final game in Ahmedabad on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indians started the series with a win before South Africa bounced back. In the third T20I, it was India all over to take a 2-1 lead.
India national cricket team vs South Africa national team scorecard
While Axar Patel has been officially ruled out, there is no confirmation on Shubman Gill after the Indian vice-captain is believed to have suffered a toe injury. Gill has travelled with the Indian team to Ahmedabad though.
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Ottneil Baartman
The Proteas' T20I woes have persisted since the 2024 World Cup, with one of the poorest win rates in that span and securing just one bilateral series victory from eight.
Lowest win % in T20Is post-2024 World Cup:
West Indies – 34%
South Africa – 36%
Sri Lanka – 43%
SA bilateral T20I series post-2024 WC: Played - 8, Won - 1, Lost - 5, Drawn - 2
India is on the verge of a historic achievement. With a 2–1 lead against South Africa, a victory in the final match would secure their eighth consecutive bilateral T20I series win, further solidifying their impressive form ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil.
Following the abandonment of the fourth match due to fog, this also marks India's 11th straight unbeaten bilateral T20I series.
With the T20 World Cup is just two months away, this will be South Africa's last match before the mega event. For India, the Men in Blue will play one more series against New Zealand before the global event. India will play five T20Is against the Kiwis.
There is still no clarity on Shubman Gill's availability. The Indian vice-captain is believed to have suffered a toe injury in Lucknow. PTI reported that the Indian ODI and Test captain is out of the final two games against South Africa. Yet, Gill travelled with the Indian team to Ahmedabad. In case Gill doesn't play, Sanju Samson will replace him.
India have been dominating in this series with two wins in three games. Had India won in Lucknow, India would have sealed the series.
