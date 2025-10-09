India vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co aim for a hattrick

IND vs SA, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: After two wins from their first two matches, the Indian women's cricket team would be aiming for a hattrick of victories when the hosts take on South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. The Indian team started their campaign with a win over Sri Lanka before decimating arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo.

Although both of India's victories might look comfortable on paper, but on the field, the Women in Blue were made to work hard for bragging rights. On the other hand, South Africa are coming after one win and one loss. While they were skittled out for 69 against England, the Proteas bounced back with a six-wicket win over New Zealand.

India women vs South Africa women head-to-head

In ODIs, India women enjoy 20-12 head-to-head record over South Africa. In World Cup history, India have a 3-2 advantage. It must also be noted that India are on a five-match winning streak against the South Africans.

Where and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV & online?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs South Africa women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women will be available on JIOHotstar for FREE.

India women vs South Africa women probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur/Kranti Gaud

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen/Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba