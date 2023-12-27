comScore
LIVE UPDATES

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 2: IND vs SA at 1:30 PM, will rain disrupt match again?

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 2: IND vs SA match will start at 1:30 PM in Centurion.

Centurion: India's batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)Premium
Centurion: India's batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 2: IND vs SA

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the Proteas in Centurion. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Day 1 of the 1st Test match was disrupted by rain whereas India's prospects were affected by a batting collapse of the top order. 

India's playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa's playing 11

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

When, where and how to watch the 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match kicked off on December 26 at 1:30 PM and would continue till December 30. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match can also be watched live on Star Sports.

Check LIVE updates

27 Dec 2023, 10:49:59 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Will rain disrupt Day 2 of 1st Test?

Only 59 overs could be played on Day 1 as rain disrupted the match. Will hostile weather conditions spoil the fun on the second day of the cricket match as well? Check HERE.

27 Dec 2023, 10:34:26 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: KL Rahul playing at 70

KL Rahul will resume at 70. He is India's highest scorer at the moment. Mohammed Siraj, playing at 0 at the moment, must provide support to Rahul to help India reach a higher score. If India lose another wicket, Prasidh Krishna will come up to bat at number 11.

27 Dec 2023, 10:34:26 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Top-order collapse

India's top-order batters failed to make a mark as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were out for 17, 5 and 2 respectively. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer had a 68-rund partnership to help India recover. 

27 Dec 2023, 10:34:26 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Match resumes at 1:30 PM

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will resume on December 27 at 1:30 PM in Centurion. 

