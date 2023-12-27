India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 2: IND vs SA
India, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the Proteas in Centurion. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Day 1 of the 1st Test match was disrupted by rain whereas India's prospects were affected by a batting collapse of the top order.
India's playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa's playing 11
Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.
When, where and how to watch the 1st Test match?
The India vs South Africa 1st Test match kicked off on December 26 at 1:30 PM and would continue till December 30. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match can also be watched live on Star Sports.
Check LIVE updates
Only 59 overs could be played on Day 1 as rain disrupted the match. Will hostile weather conditions spoil the fun on the second day of the cricket match as well? Check HERE.
KL Rahul will resume at 70. He is India's highest scorer at the moment. Mohammed Siraj, playing at 0 at the moment, must provide support to Rahul to help India reach a higher score. If India lose another wicket, Prasidh Krishna will come up to bat at number 11.
India's top-order batters failed to make a mark as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were out for 17, 5 and 2 respectively. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer had a 68-rund partnership to help India recover.
The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will resume on December 27 at 1:30 PM in Centurion.
