India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st ODI: SA win toss, will bat first

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st ODI: Ind vs SA, After closing the T20 international series on a strong note, the young Team India is all set to face South Africa in the ODI format of the game today. KL Rahul is leading the Indian cricket team in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The South African team is also pretty young with Aiden Markram at the helm.
The ODI series marks the return of some crucial players like KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc.
Speaking about Samson, captain KL Rahul had said, “Sanju will bat in the middle order. That is the role he has played whenever he has played ODI cricket."
"He will bat at No. 5 or 6. For now I am going to keep wickets, but if there is an opportunity for him in that role, he will definitely at some point in the series."
Just ahead of the first ODI match against South Africa, Deepak Chahar was forced to pull out due to some medical emergency in his family. The BCCI has decided to replace the pacer with Akash Deep.
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st ODI: Head-to-head records
In the realm of ODI cricket, South Africa has asserted its dominance over India. Out of the 91 total matches played between the two teams, the Proteas emerged victorious in 50, while India secured wins in 38 matches. Additionally, three matches concluded with no clear result. Notably, when contests took place on South African soil, the advantage tilted significantly in favor of the Proteas, who triumphed in 25 ODI matches against India.
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st ODI: Weather forecast
There is optimism for the first One Day International (ODI) as current weather predictions indicate a negligible 0% likelihood of rain in Johannesburg on 17 December.
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st ODI: Playing XI
India: KL Rahul † (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen †, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
Highlights:
- South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss at The Wanderers and decided to bat first against KL Rahul-led Indian team.
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI Live: “Special day", says KL Rahul after the toss. "Seen lots of pink ODIs on TV. Would've chosen to bat too, same strip as the T20. There was spin and it was dry in that T20. Sudarshan on his well-deserved debut, Ruturaj, Tilak, Sanju as always a name that's exciting for the fans. Axar, Kuldeep would love to see this pitch. (IPL exposure) They know what pressure is, how to handle themselves under pressure. They come with that intensity's experience," he added.
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI Live: "Used wicket, want to bat on it first, playing two spinners," says Aiden Markram after winning the toss. "Fantastic day (pink day), hopefully both teams can put on a good show. One debut: Nandre Burger. Exciting to give some good guys opportunity, they are important to stake a claim," he added.
KL Rahul said he is willing to bat in the middle order and keep wicket across formats as he looks to cement a role in India's test and Twenty20 International squads.
"I would be happy to take up that role even in the test matches," Rahul told reporters on Friday, ahead of India's first ODI match against South Africa in Johannesburg.
"I've always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I'm happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that's the role the team sees me in, I'm happy to do that."
Rahul last played a test match in February, in which he was an opener, but after his return from an injury layoff in September, the 31-year-old played as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India in their one-day international Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns.
As per media reports, Ruturaj Gaikwad is down with fever and will probably sit out of today's match
He had been unable to play the T20I series of the tour due to the same reason.
Índia have been forced to make changes to their squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against the Proteas.
With Deepak Chahar withdrawing due to a family medical emergency, India has named Akash Deep as his replacement in the squad.
Mohammed Shami, the top wicket-taker at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, who had been originally named in the Test squad has now been ruled out due to fitness concerns after not being cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.
Shubman Gill, who finished an astounding year, has been rested for the Test series against South Africa. Despite ending the year with an impressive 1584 runs at an average of 63.36, he misses a chance to surpass one of Sachin Tendulkar's record.
Gill ends 2023 with 1584 ODI runs at an average of 63.36. Three more innings may have given him an outside chance to go past Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of 1894 from 1998.
While playing in South Africa, one always keeps an eye on the weather conditions as we saw in the T20 international when the first T20 got washed out while the rain threat continued to loom in the other two.
However, the first ODI is likely to remain safe from rains as the weather predictions forecast 0% chances of rain in Johannesburg on 17 December. The temperature is expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.
KL Rahul is all set to lead the Indian side in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting 17 December. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead a relatively inexperienced side bereft of some of the big names, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah amongst others.
Ahead of the ODI series, Rahul delved into the roles of two pivotal players, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh
"Sanju will bat in the middle order," Rahul said in the press conference before the first ODI. "That is the role he has played whenever he has played ODI cricket.
"He will bat at No. 5 or 6. For now I am going to keep wickets, but if there is an opportunity for him in that role, he will definitely at some point in the series."
KL also spoke glowingly of Rinku Singh, hinting at a possible ODI debut in the upcoming series.
"He [Rinku Singh] has shown what a good player he is," Rahul added. "We all knew how skilled he is having watched him in the IPL, but what has been really good to see has been the temperament he has shown in the T20I series, and the game awareness and calmness under pressure. It was refreshing to see.
"He has performed well across formats in domestic cricket, so yes he will get his opportunity."
The pitch of Wanderers Stadium has historically been favorable for batting, but the presence of continuous rain could introduce moisture, potentially providing assistance to the bowlers. Despite these challenges, significant scores have been achieved on this pitch in the T20 format, suggesting that it tends to be conducive to high-scoring encounters.
The 1st ODI will be hosted at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. One can watch the 1st ODI between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 1:30 pm IST onwards.
