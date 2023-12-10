India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st T20: IND vs AUS, Suryakumar Yadav led team India will take on the Proteas for the first out of the three-match T20I series.
The Indians come into the match on a high, having won the series against the Aussies in their own backyard. However, Surya and company won't take too much comfort from that win on home soil, as it came against a depleted Aussie line-up in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup, and the batting-friendly conditions in India helped their batsmen's style.
Playing in South Africa, however, will be a different ball game altogether as the swinging and seaming conditions in the SENA country are unlikely to offer any solace to the Indian batsmen, especially batsmen like Shreyas Iyer who could once again be tested on his vulnerability to the short ball.
Meanwhile, there will be an opportunity for some players to simply seal their place in the India T20 XI ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is less than 6 months away. Players such as Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have all shown glimpses of good form but will need to continue their good form to make their case to the selectors.
Meanwhile, the Proteas will be without the services of experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada due to injury, while other pacers like Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will return to their franchises after the second T20I to play domestic 4-day cricket.
India vs South Africa: When and where to watch?
India vs South Africa's first T20 international will start at 9:30 PM as per the India time and the match is expected to go on till 12:30 midnight.
India vs South Africa's first T20 international will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network on television. For live-streaming of the India vs South Africa first T20I, the users can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.
India vs South Africa Live: The match between India and South Africa will start at 7:30 PM (IST) in Durban.
India vs South Africa Live: The Kingsmead stadium pitch is known for helping bowlers, particularly seamers who get extra movement from the moist track. Spinners usually struggle here. However, batters can score a lot of runs once they get used to the pitch. The team winning the toss will probably bat first to try and set a big score.
India have an excellent T20 record on this ground. The Men in Blue have played 5 T20Is here as of now and are yet to lose any of those. Overall, there have been 18 T20Is so far in this venue; 8 teams have won while batting first and 8 teams while chasing. One match was tied whereas one match did not produce any results.
India vs South Africa Live: India and South Africa have played 24 T20Is so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches (that produced results) between these teams, India have won 3 and South Africa 2.
Click here to read the full report
India vs South Africa Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar.
India vs South Africa Live: Speaking ahead of the 1st T20 encounter in Durban, Surya said, "I think the key to success on such wickets will be to be yourself. The boys have prepared well. We are coming from a good T20I series win and have played on all fast tracks and all batters have played on such wickets. They will enjoy playing here in South Africa,"
"The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket," the Indian skipper added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!