On December 19, India are set to face South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha, in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Blue secured a victory over the Proteas by 8 wickets in the first ODI, which took place at the Wanderers Stadium on December 17. The Indian team is captained by KL Rahul while Aiden Markram is at the helm for the host team.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable Playing XI
India: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Players to watch out for
India: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi
India vs South Africa Live: Will Rinku Singh debut today?
Rinku Singh has been a part of India's ODI team for the first time. However, he is yet to debut in the 50-over format. However, Rajat Patidar, who has recovered from heel surgery, will also be a contender for the batting position vacated by Shreyas Iyer, who will now focus on the Test series.
India vs South Africa Live: Deepak Chahar unavailable
Deepak Chahar is not available for the ODI series against South Africa due to a family emergency. Check the updated team HERE.
India vs South Africa Live: KL Rahul on 1st ODI victory
"Completely different to what we expected. The plan was to get the spinners in the game. The boys did really well. The boys did well to stay disciplined. The ball kept moving around," skipper KL Rahul said after India's 8-wicket victory against the Proteas on December 17.
India vs South Africa Live: Sai Sudharsan likely to play again
Sai Sudharsan, bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹20 lakh, made his ODI debut for India in the first match against South Africa. The opening batter was the highest-paid cricketer for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. He is likely to keep his place in the Indian team in the 2nd ODI as well.
India vs South Africa Live: IND-SA head-to-head
India and South Africa have played 92 ODI matches against each other so far. South Africa have won 50 and India won 39 matches. Three matches did not produce any results.
India vs South Africa Live: St George's Park pitch report
St George's Park is expected to favour spinners. The expected score is around 250-260 runs.
India vs South Africa Live: Gqeberha weather today
Gqeberha will remain cloudy in the morning and clear up later in the day. The chance of rain is low (2-9%). The humidity will be extremely high at 92%. During the match, the temperature will remain comfortable at 19-23 degrees.
