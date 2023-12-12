India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: Will rain play spoilsport once more?

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: IND vs SA, the Men in Blue led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to start the South Africa tour on a positive note with a thumping victory in Gqeberha.