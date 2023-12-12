India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: IND vs SA, Suryakumar Yadav led young Indian team will look to start the South Africa series on a positive note by handing a convincing defeat to the hosts in the second match of the series in Gqeberha. The first T20I encounter between the two teams in Durban was washed out due to rain on Sunday.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to get his first win as captain in overseas conditions while many other players will look to solidify their place in the Indian XI with limited games remaining before the T20 World Cup in 2024. To recap, Surya is captaining the Indian side in South Africa owing to incumbent skipper Hardik Pandya getting injured during an ODI encounter in the World Cup and hasn't recovered as of yet.
With the first match against the Proteas getting washed out many players like Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and the rest will have limited opportunities to make their case for the World Cup stronger.
Meanwhile, the South African side will miss the services of Veteran pacer Kagiso Rabada during the white ball leg of the tournament and 33-year-old Beuran Hendricks has replaced him in the squad. Additionally, skipper Temba Bavuma will also miss out the action during the white ball leg of the tournament and will only join the team during the test matches.
India and South Africa squads:
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.
India vs South Africa Live: One can watch the 2nd T20 match between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 8:30 pm IST onwards.
India vs South Africa Live: India and South Africa have played 25 T20s so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 10. There were two matches, including the 1st T20I in this series, that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches (that produced results) between these teams, India have won 3 and South Africa 2.
