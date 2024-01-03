India vs South Africa: Lungi Ngidi's 3-wicket over triggers India's collapse on 153; IND loses 6 wickets with no run
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa turned the tables on Wednesday after pacer Lungi Ngidi's 3-wicket over triggered a collapse in India's batting order. India lost the last 6 wickets without even a single run as South African pacers went the Mohammed Siraj way and clinched back-to-back wickets to end India's innings on 153. India is leading by 98 runs and South Africa seems to be back in the game unless Mohammed Siraj repeats the first session magic in his pace.