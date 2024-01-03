India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa turned the tables on Wednesday after pacer Lungi Ngidi's 3-wicket over triggered a collapse in India's batting order. India lost the last 6 wickets without even a single run as South African pacers went the Mohammed Siraj way and clinched back-to-back wickets to end India's innings on 153. India is leading by 98 runs and South Africa seems to be back in the game unless Mohammed Siraj repeats the first session magic in his pace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Everything was going well for India. Despite losing its top order, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were steering India's innings well. The Indian batters were playing very cautiously until the beginning of the 34th over when a lethal outswing delivered by pacer Lungi Ngidi took out KL Rahul, a crucial batter who scored a century during the first Test in Centurion.

Just two balls later, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also walking back to the pavilion as Lungi Ngidi used the bounce well to trap the batter and suddenly the shoulders of South African players were up again. As Ravindra Jadeja walked to the pavilion, Jasprit Bumrah followed him back as he became another casualty to Lungi Ngidi's wrath.

Virat Kohli astonished by sudden collapse Virat Kohli was visibly astonished with the turn of events, but he had control over his batting only. Soon, Kagiso Rabada came for him too, and Indian fans looked exasperated as India's star took that long walk to the pavilion. Now, it was only a matter of time before the tail-end batter made those rookie mistakes and despite a terrific start, India was all-out on a low score of 153.

This is going to be a short game as South Africa is already playing the second innings with Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar looking more calm this time. Indian pacers need to pull up something to maintain their hold on the match, but they don't have much time.

