India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI: IND vs SA, KL Rahul led team India will look to clinch the series against the Proteas at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl today. The three-match ODI series is currently tied, with the Men in Blue winning the first match and the hosts coming back with a phenomenal performance in the second.
The Indian team management will have a lot of questions to answer ahead of the series decider on Thursday. For starters, they may want to give right-handed opener Rajat Patidar a rest in favour of Tilak Varma, who hasn't been at his best in the South Africa series or the Australia series before that. The team management may also want to give a chance to experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn't played in the series so far.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson will also be looking to rediscover their form in the final match of the series, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to make their comebacks in the Indian XI for future ODI matches.
South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their dominant performance in the previous encounter. The Proteas bowled out a star-studded India team for 211 and then promptly chased down the total with over 7 overs to spare.
When and where to watch the live encounter?
The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl, with live coverage starting at 4:30 pm (Indian time). The series decider will be televised on the Star Sports network while the live stream of the match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
India and South Africa squads:
India: KL Rahul (captain, WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Beuran Hendricks. Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne
India vs South Africa Live: It is a sunny day in Paarl as there is no chance of rain. The humidity will be low at 43%. During the match, the temperature will be around 34 degrees when the match starts at 4:30 PM. It will significantly cool down to 22-23 degrees later at night.
India vs South Africa Live: Paarl is expected to be a batter’s heaven and produce high scores. The average score at the Eurolux Boland Park is 250.
So far, 15 ODIs have been played in this venue. On 8 occasions, the team batting first won the match while the teams chasing won on 6 occasions. There was one ODI cricket match that was tied. The match was between India and Zimbabwe and was the first ODI played here.
India vs South Africa Live: Speaking after the match, KL Rahul said, "Probably win the toss (on what he would like to change). There was a bit of help at the start (for bowlers). It was tough to bat on but a couple of us got set. Had we gone on, we could have gotten 50-60 runs extra and that would have made a difference,"
"Each individual's game-plan and what they feel comfortable doing, as a team, you have to trust that. I have complete clarity and try to execute it. There is no right or wrong in cricket and you try to do the job for your team." the Indian skipper added.
India vs South Africa Live: KL Rahul (WK), Aiden Markram, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), David Miller, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Keshav Maharaj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshdeep Singh (C).
India vs South Africa Live: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak while speaking at the pre-match press conference said, "Our approach won't change at all. Not many changes I wouldn't think but again once we go and see the wicket then we will decide… On any wicket anywhere, the intent we play with that won't change much. The batters will have to apply according to the wicket and the bowlers will have to adjust."
India vs South Africa Live: India and South Africa have played 93 ODI matches against each other so far. South Africa have won 51 and India won 39 matches. Three matches did not produce any results. In the last 5 ODIs between these two, India have won 4 times.
