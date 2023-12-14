Hello User
1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: IND vs SA match will take place on December 14.

India is set to face South Africa in the third T20I match of the series on December 14 at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium. The match will start at 8:30 PM. The Proteas are ahead in the series 1-0.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

There is only one match left in the series, so India can either level the T20I series 1-1 or lose it 2-0. If rain plays spoilsport, the match may also get washed out. The first match of the T20 series was washed out. The second match was also affected by rain whereas South Africa won it by the DLS method.

Indian squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South African squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI

Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman/Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India's Tour of South Africa 2023:

In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

IND vs SA T20Is

1st T20I – December 10, 2023, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023, Gqeberh

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODIs

1st ODI – December 17, 2023, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023, Paarl

IND vs SA Tests

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024, Cape Town

14 Dec 2023, 03:19 PM IST India vs South Africa: Prediction

India vs South Africa Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that India will win. As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win the match. MyKhel says that India will beat the Proteas and level the series. We, too, believe India will win the match. However, miserliness in bowling will be key as it is expected to be a high-scoring match.

14 Dec 2023, 03:17 PM IST India vs South Africa Live: Fantasy team, pitch report and more

India vs South Africa Live: Fantasy team

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Aiden Markram (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee and David Miller.

14 Dec 2023, 02:30 PM IST India vs South Africa Live: Records at Wanderers

In this iconic stadium, 32 T20I cricket matches have been played so far. The team batting first has won 15 times while the team chasing emerged victorious on 17 occasions. India have played 8 matches here as of now and won thrice. The last time the Men in Blue won a T20I match here was 17 years back in December 2006.

14 Dec 2023, 02:30 PM IST India vs South Africa Live: Pitch report

Wanderers is known for favouring batters. However, overcast conditions are likely to help faster bowlers. If batters take a little time to understand the conditions, a big score could be on the cards.

14 Dec 2023, 02:30 PM IST India vs South Africa Live: Weather Prediction

The weather forecast for Johannesburg suggests possible disruptions due to rain. While there is no chance of rain throughout the day, it is expected to pour at night (between 9-11 PM). According to Weather.com, the humidity will be high at 87%. The temperature will be around 20-23 degrees during the play.

