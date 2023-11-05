India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: IND vs SA, Rohit eyes 8th straight win

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: IND vs SA, India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, will take on a formidable South African side at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata from 2pm today.
In a series of firsts, India are the only team to have officially qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. The Men in Blue are also the only side to have remained unbeaten in all their 7 matches so far.
India, who have missed the services of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in recent matches, finally received the bad news that the Indian vice-captain will not be part of the 2023 World Cup campaign due to the ankle injury he suffered in the Bangladesh game.
Rohit's side have had a dream World Cup run so far, with both India's bowlers and batsmen featuring in the top 5 charts. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have shepherded the Indian batting, the trio of Shami, Siraj and Bumrah have made the white ball move as they please.
South Africa, on the other hand, have made a statement with their performances at this World Cup. Apart from a one-off defeat to the Netherlands, the Proteas have been in exceptional form with bat and ball. The opening pair of Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma have helped the Africans lay a solid foundation that lower-order batsmen like Klaasen and Miller have been able to exploit.
India and South Africa World Cup squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (w/k), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.
India vs South Africa Live: The India vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
