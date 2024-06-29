India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India will face off against David Miller's South Africa at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados from 8 p.m. today. Notably, South Africa and India are the only two teams in the tournament to stay unbeaten so far.
The Proteas will play their first ever T20 World Cup final on Saturday while the Men in Blue, who held the prestigious trophy in 2007, will play their first final of the tournament since 2014. As South Africa aims to clinch their first ever T20 World Cup trophy and India seeks to end 13-year long drought for an ICC trophy, viewers are likely to get an enthralling contest.
Rain scare threatens as India is scheduled to take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. Thunderstorms and rain began early in Bridgetown, Barbados. No rain is expected from 9 AM to 1 PM. Rain will start again at 1 PM but will stop shortly after. Between 8 PM and 11 PM, there is a 33% to 56% chance of rain.
India vs South Africa Live: Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by ICC, “We've been very calm as a team. We do understand the occasion (in the final), but for us, it's important to keep calm and composed."
"That helps us make good decisions. We need to make good decisions through the 40 overs. In this game too, we were steady and calm, and didn't panic too much. That has been the key for us. Yes, we do understand the occasion is important, but we need to play good cricket as well," the Indian captain added.
India vs South Africa Live: Amid a bizarre ball-tampering allegation, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq hit back at Rohit Sharma after the latter urged Inzamam to 'use his brain'.
The following turn of events arrived after Inzaman felt the ball reverse-swinging in the 15th over by Arshdeep Singh against Australia during the Super 8 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
"We shall definitely use our brains but the first thing is that he (Rohit) admitted that it's happening. So it means what we observed is correct. Secondly, Rohit does not need to tell us how reverse swing works, under how much sun, on what pitch; you don't teach something to someone who actually taught it to the world. Tell him it's not right to say these things," Inzamam stated.
India vs South Africa Live Score: Star Sports Network will show the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.
Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs South Africa T20I match on June 29 will start at 8 PM (India time).
India vs South Africa Live Score: Speaking to Star Sports, the Indian coach said, “You know, I don't really believe in this 'Do it for somebody'. I love that quote about somebody asking somebody else, 'Why do you want to climb Mount Everest?' and he says 'I want to climb Mount Everest because it's there'. I want to win this World Cup because it's there. It's not for anyone, it's not for anybody, it's just there to win,"