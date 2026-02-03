India vs South Africa Live streaming: When & where to watch IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up clash on TV and online?

Defending champions India will kickstart their proceedings in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a warm-up game against last edition's runners-up South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. It must be noted that the warm-up games are not registered officially.

Warm-up games are a norm to every ICC event with an aim to help all the participating teams get acclimatised with the conditions. Talking about the game, India are a coming after a highly-successful 4-1 drubbing of New Zealand just a few days back in a T20I series.

On the other hand, South Africa are coming after a 2-1 series win West Indies. Notably, India will play just a single game in the warm-ups. it is highly likely that Tilak Varma might be included in the game against South Africa after he played for India A against USA post injury.

Notably, both India and South Africa are in different groups in T20 World Cup 2026. While India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands; South Africa have been clubbed with Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand and UAE.

India vs South Africa match details Date: February 4

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Event: T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture

Time: 7 PM IST

Where to watch IND vs SA on TV & online? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The India vs South Africa warm-up fixture will be televised live from 7 PM IST on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs South Africa will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa live streaming outside India Pakistan - Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp

Bangladesh - TSM via Rabbithole

Middle East and North Africa - E&

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

North America - Willow TV

New Zealand - ICC.tv

India vs South Africa probable XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.