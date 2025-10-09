India vs South Africa match prediction: Who’ll win at Women’s World Cup 2025? Check what AI says

Team India (IND-W) will take on South Africa Women (SA-W) on October 9 in the Women’s World Cup 2025. With India chasing a semifinal spot and South Africa fighting to climb higher, the match will be crucial in shaping the World Cup standings.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, currently hold the 3rd place points table. The Women in Blue have played 2 matches, winning both. They have earned 4 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.515.

In their first match on 30 September, India defeated Sri Lanka Women by 59 runs (DLS method). Batting first, India posted 269/8 in 47 overs. Sri Lanka fell short, scoring 211 in 45.4 overs.

In their second game on October 5, India beat Pakistan Women by 88 runs. The Indian side posted 247 in 50 overs, and the bowlers restricted Pakistan to 159 in 43 overs.

South Africa stand at the 5th place with 2 points from 2 matches. They have recorded one win and one loss, with an NRR of -1.402.

Australia Women lead the table with 5 points from 3 matches and an impressive NRR of +1.960, followed closely by England Women with 4 points and an NRR of +1.757.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats Overall, India Women have a clear upper hand in ODIs. They have won 20 out of 33 matches. South Africa have won 12, with one ending in no result. India also beat South Africa by 23 runs earlier this year in Colombo.

In Women’s World Cup history, however, the contest has been closer. Out of 5 encounters, India have won 3 while South Africa have won 2. Their last World Cup meeting took place in Christchurch (2022). South Africa defeated India by 3 wickets.

India vs South Africa prediction According to Perplexity AI, India Women have a slight advantage to win given their overall depth and recent performances. However, South Africa can’t be underestimated.

“A closely fought match is anticipated with India very likely to emerge victorious,” it says.

Grok AI, on the other hand, is more certain about India’s win, calling Team India the “clear favourites”.

“Expect a par score of 240-260, with spinners deciding the game,” it adds.

“Predicting a winner is always risky, but based on current form and home advantage, India look likely to win. They are unbeaten so far in the tournament and have momentum going into the match,” says ChatGPT.