India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: India made a powerful comeback against South Africa on Wednesday as the Proteas registered their lowest Test finish against Men in Blue on the score of 55. It all happened with lightning speed as India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj unleashed his wrath and destroyed South Africa's top order with 6 wickets. Using the bounce of the pitch of Newlands Cricket Ground, Indian pacers didn't allow any South African pacer to spend much time on the crease.

The smile of Mohammed Siraj said it all, the Indian pacers were back and all the mistakes of Centurion seemed irrelevant for the moment. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar didn't let South African batters get a breather from the blistering attack of Mohammed Siraj as they kept up the pressure and clinched two wickets each.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Key Highlights of SA innings

1. South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first, but the decision didn't turn out well for the Proteas as Mohammed Siraj didn't take time to understand the pitch conditions and dismissed Aiden Markram within the first 4 overs.

2. South Africa was reeling with an early loss but, Dean Elgar was still standing on the crease. Mohammed Siraj held one line against South Africa's skipper forcing him to try a innovative shot and lose his wicket.

3. With two early wickets, Team India was filled with excitement and Jasprit Bumrah had to take off some load. He came through with the wicket Tristan Stubbs, who was dismissed in a wonderful catch by skipper Rohit Sharma.

4. Mohammed Siraj's next target was Tony de Zorji, who built a good partnership with Dean Elgar at Centurion. Indian fans were on their feet as Mohammed Siraj was delivering one of his best spells in Test format.

5. David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne were the only two batters from South Africa who displayed some courage, but this was Mohammed Siraj's day and he kept sending South African batters back to the pavilion.

6. Jaspirt Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar also clinched 2 wickets each as South Africa finished with a score of 55, the lowest against India.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Social media cherishes Siraj's magic

As the wickets kept falling in Cape Town, Indian fans were celebrating in India and cherished the magical spell of Mohammed Siraj. The users on social media shared the videos from the match and praised Mohammed Siraj for his aggression and line and length against the dangerous South African batters.

The fans also praised Virat Kohli on social media, as he was seen guiding Mohammed Siraj and the pacer clinched a wicket on the next ball.