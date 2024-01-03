India vs South Africa: Mohammed Siraj-led Indian pacers bowl out South Africa on 55 runs; sparks social media frenzy
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: It all happened with lightning speed as India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj unleashed his wrath and destroyed South Africa's top order with 6 wickets
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: India made a powerful comeback against South Africa on Wednesday as the Proteas registered their lowest Test finish against Men in Blue on the score of 55. It all happened with lightning speed as India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj unleashed his wrath and destroyed South Africa's top order with 6 wickets. Using the bounce of the pitch of Newlands Cricket Ground, Indian pacers didn't allow any South African pacer to spend much time on the crease.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!