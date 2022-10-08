India vs South Africa ODI 2022: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar

India vs South Africa ODI 2022: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar1 min read . 03:22 PM IST
Washington Sundar will be replacing Deepak Chahar, who is currently suffering from a back injury, in the ODI squad for the upcoming South Africa tour of India, BCCI informed.
Chahar had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow, BCCI said in a statement.
He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there, it added.
India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11. The India team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.
India’s ODI squad against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.