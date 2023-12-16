Deepak Chahar will miss the forthcoming ODI cricket series due to a family health matter, ANI reported citing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In response, the Men's Selection Committee has chosen Akash Deep to fill the vacant spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohammed Shami's involvement in the Test series was conditional on his fitness, which has not been approved by the BCCI Medical Team, resulting in his exclusion from the two Test matches.

After the first ODI in Johannesburg on December 17, Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to join the Test team for series preparations. He will not take part in the second and third ODIs but will participate in the inter-squad game.

The core coaching team for Team India (Senior Men), including Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach T. Dilip, will join the Test squad to supervise the training for the inter-squad match and the Test series.

The ODI team will benefit from the guidance of India A's coaching staff, with Sitanshu Kotak as Batting Coach, Rajib Datta as Bowling Coach and Ajay Ratra as Fielding Coach.

India levelled the T20I series with the Proteas on December 14. The Men in Blue, trailing 0-1 in the series, put up 201/7 in 20 overs. In response, South Africa could not make any impression. Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 95 and helped their team win by 106 runs.

India's ODI team (revised) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep.

