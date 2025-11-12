India vs South Africa series 2025: Complete schedule, match dates, timing, venues, squads, live streaming details & more

After India's white-ball tour of Australia, the focus immediately shifts to the multi-format home series against South Africa which starts at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. The Indian team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in more than a month.

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will play host to the second Test from November 22, followed by three ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. Cuttack, Mullanpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will host the five T20Is matches.

As far as the Tests are concerned, the Indian team are coming into this series after whitewashing West Indies 2-0 at home recently. Previously, India drew against England in a five-match series on English soil. On the other hand, defending world Test champions are coming from Pakistan after drawing a two-match series 1-1.

The series will also see the return of South African Temba Bavuma, who makes a comeback after sustaining a calf injury during their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against Australia at Lords in June. He had missed the Pakistan series and returned to action during South Africa A's second unofficial Test against India A in Bengaluru last week.

India vs South Africa complete schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st Test November 14 - 18 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM 2nd Test November 22 - 26 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 9:30 AM 1st ODI November 30 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1:30 PM 2nd ODI December 3 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Int. Stadium, Raipur 1:30 PM 3rd ODI December 6 ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM 1st T20I December 9 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:00 PM 2nd T20I December 11 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Int. Stadium, Chandigarh (Mullanpur) 7:00 PM 3rd T20I December 14 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 PM 4th T20I December 17 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:00 PM 5th T20I December 19 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM

When and where to watch India vs South Africa live? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs South Africa series 2025. The India vs South Africa Tests, ODIs and T20Is, all will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND vs SA will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2025 Test squads South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK)