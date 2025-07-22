India vs South Africa T20 cricket match World Championship of Legends 2025: Live-streaming details, squads, WCL schedule

India Champions will play against South Africa Champions in the 6th match of the World Championship of Legends 2025. The match will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. This is India Champions’ first match of the tournament. They were supposed to play their first match against Pakistan on July 20. However, Shikhar Dhawan and other players refused to play against Pakistan, and the match was called off.

The India vs South Africa T20 match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton, England. The toss is scheduled at 8:30 PM (Indian time) while the match will start at 9 PM.

India Champions Squad Yuvraj Singh (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa (WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Stuart Binny

South Africa Champions Squad AB de Villiers (C), Morne van Wyk (WK), Richard Levi, Hashim Amla, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas, Imran Tahir, Henry Davids, Albie Morkel, Jacques Rudolp

IND vs SA: Live-streaming details Indian cricket fans can watch the IND vs SA match at the World Championship of Legends 2025 on TV and online. Star Sports will show the match live. Channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Viewers can enjoy matches in both English and Hindi.

For live streaming, viewers can use the FanCode app or website. You can download the FanCode app on Android or iOS or visit the FanCode website.

World Championship of Legends 2025 Schedule The league stage of the World Championship of Legends 2025 is ongoing. It began on July 18 and will continue till July 29. Matches are played at Edgbaston, County Ground, Grace Road and Headingley.

Timings are 5 PM (for double-header) or 9 PM (evening matches) IST. Teams include India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies Champions.

The knockout stage starts on July 31 with two semi-finals at 5 PM and 9 PM IST. The final will be held on August 2 at 9 PM IST in Edgbaston, Birmingham.