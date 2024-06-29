T20 World Cup 2024: India and South Africa will clash in the final. This may be Rohit Sharma's last chance to lift an ICC trophy.

India, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, will clash with South Africa, led by Aiden Markram. The match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Markram stands on the verge of creating history. No captain has ever managed to win both the U-19 World Cup and the senior World Cup. In 2014, Markram was South Africa’s captain when the Proteas won the U19 title. If he manages to win tonight, he will be the first to achieve the feat.

On the other, this may be Rohit Sharma’s last chance to lift an ICC trophy. After a heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, Rohit has got the chance of redemption within a few months. He looked to be in tears after getting into the final by beating England. India will try their best not to repeat November 19, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IND vs SA: Head-to-head records India and South Africa have played 26 T20I cricket matches so far. India have won 14, South Africa 11 and one match did not produce any results. In T20 World Cups, these two teams have clashed against each other 6 times. India won 4 of those while the Proteas won twice.

India’s last victory against South Africa in T20 World Cups came in 2014. Virat Kohli (72 off 44 balls) was the Player of the Match while the Men in Blue won it by 6 wickets. In 2022, the India vs South Africa World Cup encounter went in favour of the African team. Lungi Ngidi crashed the Indian batting by claiming Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

IND vs SA: Pitch report Kensington Oval is known for favouring fast bowlers. Pacers have claimed 59 wickets at this venue at economy rate of 7.88 and an average of 20.22. The game will be played on the pitch used for the Namibia vs Oman match. Namibia pacer David Wiese claimed 3/28 while both teams managed to score 109. Namibia won in the Super Over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Scotland vs England match was also held on the same pitch. Scottish batters scored 90/0 in 10 overs before the match was washed out, so there seems to have been enough assistance for batters as well.

IND vs SA: Weather forecast Thunderstorms and rain started early in the morning in Bridgetown, Barbados. However, no rain is predicted for 4 hours starting from 9 AM. It will start to rain again, as per AccuWeather, at 1 PM but will dry up after a short while. Between 8 PM and 11 PM, there is a chance of rain between 33% and 56%.

There is a reserve day in case the match doesn’t occur due to rain. However, it is expected to rain on June 30 as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

