India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's men start Super 8 campaign against Proteas

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India will begin their campaign in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 in a rematch of the 2024 final as the defending champions take on South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams finished on top of their respective groups in the pool stage.

Despite three ducks, Abhishek Sharma is mostly likely to retain his place while Axar Patel might come in place of Washington Sundar. On the other hand, South Africa are all set to return to their best XI after giving the individuals chances against United Arab Emirates who warmed the bench in the first three games.

India vs South Africa head-to-head in T20Is

India enjoy a 21-13 head-to-head advantage over South Africa in the T20I format. Only one match ended in no result. In the T20 World Cups, India once again enjoy a 5-2 record over the Proteas. The last time India faced South Africa at a T20 World Cup stage was in the final of 2024 edition which the Men in Blue won narrowly in Barbados.

India vs South Africa probable XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

