India vs South Africa T20I: Here are top 10 interesting facts2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 07:20 PM IST
- As Indian batters planning to dominate the South African side, here is a gist of interesting facts comparing the strength of both teams.
Listen to this article
The Indian cricket team is facing the South African team for the first of the five T20I match-series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 9 June. Despite winning the toss, South African skipper Temba Bavuma decided to field in the very first game of the series.