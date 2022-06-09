India vs South Africa T20I: Here are top 10 interesting facts

Following the injury of KL Rahul, Risabh Pant has been given the responsibility to lead the team. Not only Rahul, India's key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja are not playing in the series too. While South Africa has all the crucial players as part of the squad and its skipper Temba Bavuma seems confident.