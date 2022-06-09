India vs South Africa T20I Live Updates: India loses Gaikwad on 23; Shreyas Iyer joins Ishan Kishan
- With Rishabh Pant replacing as skipper following injured KL Rahul, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma seems confident, catch all live action here.
The new young Indian cricket team will take on South African team for the first of the five T20I match-series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 9 June. Stay updated with LiveMint to get all the live cricket action, scorecard and commentary of 1st T20I match between India and South Africa.
At the Halfway mark India is sailing through at 102/1. 100 comes up for India as Shreyas Iyer hit 2 sixes in the 10th over.
Ishan Kishan- 68 (44)
Shreyas Iyer- 28 (15)
CRR- 10.0
The Indian cricket team's win against South Africa in today's match is very crucial. The win will help them break a world record now held by Afghanistan. Today's win will be calculated as India' 13th consecutive win in T20Is.
Wayne Parnell gets the first breakthrough of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Temba Bavuma b Wayne Parnell (India 57 Runs for 1 wicket)
Ishan Kisan 31(26)
Shreyas Iyer has taken the bat. He has scored 1 run
India at 66/1 (7.1)
CRR-9.00
South Africa's Aiden Markram was ruled out of the first match of the India versus South Africa T20I being held in Delhi on 9 June. Skipper Temba Bavuma informed that Markam has tested positive for Covid-19.
"Aiden wasn't available for selection - he tested positive for Covid - and (Tristian) Stubbs makes his debut today," said Bavuma at the toss
Markam was one of the players from South Africa who was playing for the recently concluded Indian Premiere League (IPL).
Ishan Kisan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the opening batsperson from India.
At 0.2 over, free runs were given owing to five wides.
Ishan Kisan14 (13) smashed two 4s to Keshav Maharaj at 0.4 and 0.5 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 (10)
India at 30/0 (3.5)
CRR-7.83
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Indian cricket team, was welcomes to loud cheer in the stadium. He said he would have preferred to bowl first. However, Pant did not exhibit any qualms in batting first. Pant emphasised on home ground, Delhi.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa cricket team, chose to bowl after winning the toss. He mentioned that they had practiced on the grounds a couple of days ago and early on the wicket is a bit slow, so they will look to restrict the opposition and chase it down later on.
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
The First match of the T20 series between India and South Africa is yet to begin. South Africa has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Experts have said that the surface ath the Feroz Shah Kotla ground is firm with a bit of crack and spinners might get some help. Dew doesn't seem to be a factor today.
