India vs South Africa T20I series: Schedule, venues, squads, live streaming and more

  • The T20I series will be played across four cities in South Africa – Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion and Johannesburg.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Published27 Oct 2024, 05:05 PM IST
India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrate his half-century during the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
India’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrate his half-century during the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(BCCI - X)

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is all set to travel to South Africa for a four-match T20I series, beginning November 8 in Durban.

The series will be played across four cities in South Africa – Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion and Johannesburg.

After beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in July, and defeating Bangladesh 3-0 in October, India will be looking forward to continue its winning streak. On the other side, South Africa is heading into the series after drawing 1-1 against Ireland in September.

Apart from this, South Africa will like to take the revenge of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final's loss where they were beaten by 7 runs in Barbados.

India vs South Africa T20I series: Schedule

The first T20I between India and South Africa would take place at Kingsmead in Durban on November 8, second at Gqeberha's St George's Park on November 10, third at Centurion's SuperSport Park on November 10 and the fourth one at Johannesburg' The Wanderers Stadium on November 10.

India vs South Africa T20I series: Time

All the T20I matches between India and South Africa from 9.30 pm (IST).

India vs South Africa T20I series: Live streaming and telecast details

The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. While they will be live streamed on JioCinema.

India vs South Africa T20I series: Indian squad

In a strategic move, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included in the T20I squad, showcasing BCCI’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent.

Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube were unavailable for selection owing to injuries, said BCCI, adding Riyan Parag was unavailable for selection.

Indian squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

 

 

 

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs South Africa T20I series: Schedule, venues, squads, live streaming and more

