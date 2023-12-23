India vs South Africa test series: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of squad due to injury, Abhimanyu Easwaran to replace him
The BCCI said Gaikwad underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. Now he will will report to the NCA for further injury management.
Almost a week after announcing that Ishan Kishan has been ruled out from the upcoming Test series against South Africa, the BCCI on 23 December announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been ruled out from the series.
