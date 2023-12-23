Almost a week after announcing that Ishan Kishan has been ruled out from the upcoming Test series against South Africa, the BCCI on 23 December announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been ruled out from the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating the reason for Gaikwad's not being included in the squad, BCCI mentioned that Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha.

The BCCI said Gaikwad underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. Now he will report to the NCA for further injury management.

As his replacement, the Men's Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Earlier in the day, India's star Virat Kohli had to fly back home due to some emergency in his family. The BCCI sources claimed that Virat Kohli is expected to be back before the first Test match on 26 December, but didn't reveal much on the nature of the emergency.

Earlier on 17 December, BCCI ruled out Ishan Kishan from the series and cited his reasons. The BCCI named KS Bharat as a replacement.

Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the four-day match against South Africa A, beginning on 26 December at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Rana has suffered a hamstring injury.

Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh have been added to India A's squad, while Kuldeep Yadav has been released.

Here's the Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk)

