India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup: India win by 2 wickets to enter finals for record 5th time
India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup: India's young star Sachin Dhas spearheaded Team India's resurgence with a stellar innings of 96 runs, propelling them to victory
India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup: The young Team India created history on Tuesday as they clinched a certain victory from the mouth of Proteas to enter the finals of the Under-19 World Cup for the record 5th time. India's young star Sachin Dhas spearheaded Team India's resurgence with a stellar innings of 96 runs, propelling them to victory against a modest target of 245 runs in the first semi-final of the U-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park.