India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup: The young Team India created history on Tuesday as they clinched a certain victory from the mouth of Proteas to enter the finals of the Under-19 World Cup for the record 5th time. India's young star Sachin Dhas spearheaded Team India's resurgence with a stellar innings of 96 runs, propelling them to victory against a modest target of 245 runs in the first semi-final of the U-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park.

While chasing the low target on Tuesday, Team India started on a shaky note but a record-breaking partnership between Sachin Dhas (96) and skipper Uday Saharan (81), rescued India from a precarious position following a collapse in the top order.

South Africa's courageous game

South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius provided his team with a good start and everything was going great for the hosts before Indian spinners Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek, and Priyanshu Moliya applied their magic in the game and South African batters started collapsing like pack of cards.

India maintained relentless pressure on the hosts, never easing off the accelerator throughout the innings. Despite their efforts, South Africa became the first team in the tournament to surpass the 170-run mark against India, ultimately posting a total of 244/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Team India has dominated the U-19 World Cup so far, triumphing in three of their games by margins exceeding 200 runs. The defending champions entered Willowmoore Park as favorites and maintained their hold as they were the last men standing.

The youngsters are doing phenomenally well across all departments with batters becoming the worst nightmares for best bowlers of the world while bowlers decimating the best batting attacks. India seems more than comfortable to face Australia or Pakistan in the finals of the U-19 World Cup.

